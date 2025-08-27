Heritage tag push for Bow Barracks and Dalhousie; proposals call for precinct status

Declaring Dalhousie Square and Bow Barracks as heritage precincts would face the least resistance and help revive public interest in these historic neighbourhoods, said a group of Calcuttans at a heritage-themed adda on Saturday.

The gathering, held at Calcutta Bungalow — a restored 1920s townhouse on Radhakanta Jew Street near Deshabandhu Park that is now a hotel and eatery — brought together authors, architects, academics, and heritage enthusiasts, advocating for the preservation of the city’s architectural legacy.

ADVERTISEMENT

The neighbourhoods

Author and heritage campaigner Amit Chaudhuri said some Bow Barracks residents were invested in conserving their neighbourhood. Dalhousie, he noted, is a largely commercial district with few private homes, which simplifies the process.

“There should not be a problem in declaring Dalhousie a heritage precinct. Many of its buildings are already protected by the National Monuments Authority,” said Chaudhuri.

He recently revisited Bow Barracks and found support among residents for the proposal.

While individual buildings can be tagged as heritage structures, a heritage precinct encompasses a cluster of houses or buildings that collectively reflect a cultural or architectural era. Precinct status brings reasonable restrictions — not a blanket ban — on redevelopment.

Where things stand

Calcutta Architectural Legacies (CAL), submitted proposals to the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) last year to declare Dalhousie, Bow Barracks, and Lake Temple Road as heritage precincts.

The proposals for Bow Barracks and Lake Temple Road were resubmitted on Tuesday, said Chaudhuri, founder of CAL. A presentation for Dalhousie has already been made to civic officials.

The National Monuments Authority (NMA) has listed five protected structures in and around Dalhousie: Magen David Synagogue, Beth-El Synagogue, St John’s Church, Metcalfe Hall, and Currency Building. The NMA’s draft regulations impose development restrictions around these sites, a senior KMC official said.

“We have proposed a joint meeting with KMC, CAL, and the West Bengal Heritage Commission to move their proposals forward,” the KMC official said.

Sustainability

Architect Partha Ranjan Das, a member of the state heritage commission, stressed that precinct status would attract attention and investment. “The idea is to preserve the character of these places. Rules will be framed to help owners feel confident in preserving their buildings. But sustainability will depend on generating economic activity,” Das said.

The adda also focused on the challenge many homeowners face: preserving old buildings without financial support. The group agreed on the need for a mechanism to advise property owners on monetising heritage without demolishing it.

Subha Mukherji, co-owner of an Art Deco building on Anil Roy Road and a Cambridge professor, shared how similar structures in her neighbourhood have been lost. “I am trying to keep our house. It’s hard, but I don’t want to see it destroyed,” she said.

Lessons

Other cities, like Mumbai and Ahmedabad, have already designated entire neighbourhoods as heritage precincts. Mumbai’s Victorian and Art Deco Ensembles, now UNESCO World Heritage Sites, include 19th-century Victorian buildings and 20th-century Art Deco structures — an example Calcutta’s advocates hope to emulate.