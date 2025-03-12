MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Wednesday, 12 March 2025

Held ‘hostage’ over phone, forced to pay Rs 75 lakh

From February 23 to March 7, the 41-year-old man from Sarsuna was held as a “digital hostage” and was not even allowed to step out of his room, police said

Our Special Correspondent Published 12.03.25, 07:09 AM
Representational image

Representational image File image

A businessman in Behala was allegedly held hostage by a cyber gang over the phone for 12 days and was forced to transfer 75 lakh to multiple bank accounts with threats to arrest him.

From February 23 to March 7, the 41-year-old man from Sarsuna was held as a “digital hostage” and was not even allowed to step out of his room, police said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“A caller identified himself as a CBI officer. He said the businessman was a suspect in a money-laundering case spanning multiple cities. The businessman was told that his phone number was used in illegal transactions,” said an officer of Sarsuna police station, where the complaint has been lodged.

The caller demanded a “penalty” and threatened the businessman with dire consequences if he did not pay up.

“The victim was scared and gave in to the demand. He did not have so much money readily available. He had some pre-approved loans. He availed of the loans and when the money was disbursed to his accounts, he sent it to the bank accounts of the cyber criminals, in instalments. In total, he paid 75 lakh,” the officer said.

The police did not make any arrests till late on Tuesday.

On February 23, a man was arrested in Gujarat for allegedly duping a 76-year-old retired Air Force officer in New Town of 1.7 crore by placing him under “digital arrest”.

The septuagenarian was detained for 72 hours over a video call .

RELATED TOPICS

Hostage Ransom Businessman Sarsuna Video Calling
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Government report on Jadavpur University violence to be submitted in High Court today

The report should have what the police found on examining the complainants, the arrested accused, witnesses and others facing charges, which includes the education minister
Bratya Basu.
Quote left Quote right

Fee hikes in private schools create financial difficulties for many middle-class parents

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT