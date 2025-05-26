Healing potion: Breast cancer can also affect males

Breast cancer is the most common cancer among females worldwide. However, this disease does not discriminate between genders.

At least one per cent of breast cancers occur in males. Male breasts have less tissue and do not have the functions of a female breast.

Male breast cancers (MBC) have unique physical and emotional challenges.

Breast cancer has always been considered as a female disease. In awareness programmes male breast cancer survivors are rarely seen.

This lack of awareness has far reaching consequences.

The term “breasts” and the “pink ribbon” are traditionally associated with femininity.

MBC usually occur in elderly men around 60 to 70 years. It is embarrassing and questions masculinity on many occasions. Men need psychological and emotional support at the time of diagnosis and during treatment. Like females, most cancers arise from ducts and are infiltrating duct carcinomas.

MBC was not a recognised disease entity till the middle ages. The first description of MBC was attributed to John of Ardane (1307-1390). The earliest report of familial MBC was by Williams (1889). By the end of the 19th century MBC became a well-known entity.

Sometime in March 2015 an elderly man of 75 years was on a regular morning walk at the South Calcutta Lake. He was feeling a painless lump in the right breast for a few weeks. He decided to discuss the matter with a doctor who was also a regular morning walker like him.

The doctor examined him and arranged for an immediate biopsy. It confirmed cancer. He was worried and surprised that a man can be diagnosed with breast cancer. There was however, a history of female breast cancer in his family. He had already retired as an officer in an insurance company many years back.

Fortunately, he had no office colleagues or superiors to inform. He did not disclose the problem to anyone other than his wife.

He underwent removal of the right breast, including the nipple, and continued hormonal therapy for many years

A decade after detection he leads a normal life and continues the regular morning walk. He advocates more awareness regarding this disease for early detection.

In his own words: “I suffered both mentally and physically. The diagnosis was a rude shock for me.”

In males, the breast is smaller in size and thus detection of tumours should be easy. But that does not happen.

According to a study, 49 per cent cases of MBC are diagnosed late leading to a poor prognosis.

The common symptoms are:

Painless lump in the breast or axilla.

Thickening or dimpling of the skin.

Change in skin colour or size of the breast.

Nipple discharge or inversion.

If there is a suspicion of breast tumour or cancer clinical examination, mammography or USG along with a core biopsy is indicated.

Various risk factors are associated with MBC. The incidence increases with age. If there is a family history of such disease the risk is higher.

Hormonal therapy for prostate cancer and oestrogen based medications should be used with caution.

Certain syndromes, liver disease or obesity leading to the increase of the female hormone oestrogen can be a risk. There are more similarities than differences between male and female breast cancers. The medical treatment is almost similar.

However, there are some differences that need to be highlighted:

MBC is detected late as there is no awareness.

There is no scope of conservative surgery to save the breast as in females. In males, the entire breast and nipple are removed.

In familial cancers the genetic profile differs. The BRCA 2 gene is usually present.

Not all breast tumours are cancers. Benign enlargement of the breast is called gynaecomastia. It was first described by Galen in the second century BC. It can arise in some testicular conditions, genetic causes or usage of drugs containing oestrogen.

There is no conclusive evidence to link gynaecomastia with cancer.

However, breast enlargement in males can be embarrassing.

A couple residing in Tollygunge have a very unusual history.

The wife was detected with breast cancer in 2001 for which she received adequate treatment. Seven years later the husband developed enlargement of the breast with a tumour which needed surgery.

Luckily, it was not cancer. Such a combination of breast cancer and gynaecomastia in a couple is rare.

Men with a “women’s disease”; face serious challenges like social exclusion. Most avoid disclosure because of stigmata and altered body image like absence of nipple.

In fact, many patients describe the disease as “chest cancer” and not breast cancer. This allows them to live with honour and dignity.

Today breast cancer in men is an established entity. It is curable if detected early. Monthly breast self-examination is advisable in elderly men.