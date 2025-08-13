Harassed while filing complaint against police: RG Kar slain junior doctors' parents

The parents of the doctor who was raped and murdered at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital last year alleged harassment by police on Tuesday, after they tried to lodge a complaint against cops who allegedly assaulted the mother during the Nabanna march on August 9.

The doctor’s father said they faced “extreme harassment” at Shakespeare Sarani and New Market police stations while trying to file an FIR.

The doctor’s mother, who suffered a forehead injury during the march, was treated at Manipal Hospitals, EM Bypass. The father alleged the hospital did not admit his wife under government pressure and instead treated her in the emergency ward.

On Tuesday, the father said the police were obstructing their efforts to file a complaint about the alleged assault.

In a written complaint to Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Verma, the father said an officer from New Market police station initially directed him over the phone to go to Shakespeare Sarani police station, as the alleged assault had occurred in their jurisdiction.

“Soon after, I got an email from Shakespeare Sarani police station saying we should go to Park Street police station. Eight minutes later, another email from the same police station said we should go to New Market police station. But New Market had already directed me to Shakespeare Sarani,” the father wrote.

He also questioned why Shakespeare Sarani police station did not register a “zero FIR”, which can be lodged regardless of jurisdiction.

Joint commissioner (headquarters), Kolkata Police, Meeraj Khalid confirmed that the complaint has been registered with New Market police station and said the allegations will be looked into.

The alleged assault took place during a rally on Saturday, August 9, held to mark one year since the brutal rape and murder of the 31-year-old junior doctor. Some protesters clashed with the police on Chowringhee after the rally changed its route. The police launched a baton charge.

The mother has alleged she was assaulted during the police action. Senior officers present at the spot have denied the charge. While the march had no official political affiliation, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari participated in the rally.

On Tuesday, the police said they had found no video evidence showing the mother being assaulted. “We have examined available footage, and none so far suggests that she was beaten by the police. We appeal to the media — if anyone has footage showing otherwise, please share it. We will act accordingly,” said Khalid.

He added that police resorted to a “mild lathicharge” only after protesters violated a court order and began assaulting officers. “The court recognised the right to protest but also noted that prohibitory orders were in place and that the government could enforce them lawfully,” Khalid said.

“The police offered alternative protest sites — Santragachi in Howrah and RR Avenue in Calcutta. However, on the day, a group of 400–500 protesters diverted toward Park Street via Chowringhee. Despite efforts to stop them, they did not comply. Several policemen were injured.”

Kolkata Police’s joint commissioner (crime), Rupesh Kumar, added that six people have been summoned in connection with the violence.