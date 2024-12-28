Gurdwaras hold prayer meetings remembering late former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh

Several people who are not from the Sikh community were part of prayer meets for Manmohan Singh held at gurdwaras in Calcutta on Friday.

They remembered Singh as a “visionary statesman who changed the course of the country”.

One such prayer was held at Gurdwara Sant Kutiya on Harish Mukherjee Road on Friday evening.

“Manmohan Singh’s legacy is unparalleled. We prayed for his departed soul,” said Avtar Singh, general-secretary of the Bhowanipore gurdwara.

“His appeal cuts across religions. Several people who are not Sikhs attended the prayer meet. The entire country is mourning his passing away,” he said.

The Sikh community is planning to organise a bigger programme in Singh’s memory after Sunday, Avtar said.

Two prayer sessions were held at Gurdwara Behala — in the morning and in the evening.

The session started with Gurbani Kirtans, followed by Ardas (a special prayer) and recitation from the Guru Granth Sahib.

“Manmohan Singh ji was not just a remarkable economist and leader but also a true embodiment of Sikh values of humility, service and justice. His demise leaves an irreplaceable void in the nation’s conscience. Today, we come together to honour his life and legacy with prayers, remembering his contributions to India and the world,” said Satnam Singh, general-secretary of Gurdwara Behala.

“Many people who are not from the Sikh community, came to the morning session,” he said.

The gurdwara had also organised a prayer for Singh in May 2020, when he was admitted to AIIMS, Delhi.

Two of the former Prime Minister’s nephews — sons of his Calcutta-based sisters — had taken part in the prayer in 2020, along with other regulars.