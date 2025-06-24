Group advocates green policies, encourages individuals to act ethically with nature

A women’s network has started approaching people and corporations to take a pledge to act more responsibly towards nature, reduce waste, reuse old furniture and replenish natural resources.

The Bengal chapter of the Confederation of Indian Industry — Indian Women Network (CII-IWN) has created a pledge card and is distributing it among corporate entities, professionals, academic institutions, and individuals.

ADVERTISEMENT

The main purpose of this symbolic commitment is to encourage individuals to act ethically when interacting with the environment and nature, said Swagata Guha, vice-chairperson of CII-IWN, Bengal.

“We are taking so much from nature, using so much of natural resources in all projects, but how much are we giving back to nature? This is why we are asking professionals to take a pledge that they will give back something to nature for every project they take up,” said Guha.

An interior designer can ask her clients not to buy or make new furniture, but to upcycle the old ones, said Guha.

“Do not throw away old clothes and keep buying new ones now and then. Use less and so that you create less waste,” said Smita Chatterjee, the Bengal chairperson of

CII-IWN.

The network has approached professional associations, including the Association of Architects, Builders, Interior Designers, and Allied Business Members (ABID) and the Institute of Indian Interior Designers (IIID), to circulate the message among its members.

Recently, CII-IWN planted 410 trees, with support from two other organisations, at Ramakrishna Mission Narendrapur.

Earth Day Network, which partnered for the campaign, donated 300 saplings as a symbol of collective environmental action.

The remaining 110 trees were planted with support from Fine Advice Foundation, which works in the field of sustainable living.

All the trees that were planted were fruit-bearing trees.

“It is a call to action for individuals, institutions, and industries to contribute meaningfully to the health of the planet by taking small but significant steps,” said a CII-IWN member.