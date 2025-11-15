Governor C.V. Ananda Bose launches philately award in memory of his mother at Bongopex

Governor C.V. Ananda Bose has instituted the Padmavati Award in memory of his mother, who was a postmistress.

The award, a part of the Governor’s Award for Excellence initiative, will be conferred on three eminent philatelists in recognition of their achievement, contribution and commitment to the preservation and promotion of philately.

The announcement was made at the opening of Bongopex, the 10th edition of the state-level philatelic exhibition on Friday at Science City. It will continue till

November 17.

The awardees will be chosen by a jury headed by the chief postmaster general of the West Bengal circle. The award will carry a citation, a trophy and cash awards of ₹1 lakh, ₹50,000 and ₹25,000 respectively.

“The initiative reflects the deep appreciation of the invaluable role played by philatelists in safeguarding our cultural heritage, fostering public knowledge and enriching the historical tapestry of our nation,” it was announced.

Earlier, the governor took a tour of the exhibition featuring works of philatelists who have exhibited stamps and other materials on a variety of themes.

The programme also saw the release of a special cover on the centenary of Netaji’s Durga puja during his incarceration in Mandalay Jail. Other releases on the day were a special cover on legendary film directors of Bengal and a set of picture postcards on Sukumar Ray’s Abol Tabol.