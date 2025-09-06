Govt to appoint 35,726 teachers for secondary and HS levels, State Level Selection Test dates fixed

The school service commission (SSC) will hold a State Level Selection Test (SLST) on September 7 to choose 23,212 teachers for the secondary level, the commission said on Friday.

There will be a second test on September 14 to appoint 12,514 teachers for the higher secondary level.

ADVERTISEMENT

Of the 5.65 lakh applicants, 3.19 lakh teaching job aspirants will write their test at 636 centres on September 7, said a commission official.

Around 2.46 lakh candidates will write the test at 478 centres on September 14.

The September 7 test will mark the resumption of teacher selection tests after a 9-year gap. In the absence of thriving big industries, teaching jobs have been the major source of mass employment over the years.

Those who will write the tests on Sunday have to arrive at the designated centre at 10am, two hours before the start of the one-and-a-half-hour paper.

“Candidates will be screened with hand-held metal detectors at each centre under police supervision. They have been instructed to arrive by 10am to ensure no one brings phones, calculators, smartwatches, or any other electronic devices inside,” said an SSC official.

Although the candidates had been alerted about the prohibited items through their admit cards, the metal detector scan has been made mandatory.

SSC chairperson Siddhartha Majumder said: “We have spoken to the state administration to ensure an uninterrupted power supply and provide adequate transport on the exam days. We are committed to holding the exams in a transparent and hassle-free way.”

Sources in the commission said that the results are likely to be published in November.

“The evaluation of the scripts will start after the September 14 test. We will publish the model answers, seeking challenges from the candidates. Then we will come up with frozen answers based on which the scripts will be finally assessed. In between, we have the Puja vacation,’ the source said.

The interviews and counselling will be held in November and December.

“The entire process will be wrapped up by December 31, as ordered by the Supreme Court in its moderated order on April 17,” said an SSC official.

The examinations are being held, staving off scores of court cases over the past few weeks.

Candidates identified as tainted will not participate in the fresh recruitment process.