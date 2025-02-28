Gold chain snatched from Dhakuria resident recovered from goldsmith in Netajinagar

The gold chain snatched from a homemaker in Dhakuria was recovered from a goldsmith in Netajinagar on Thursday.

Police said the chain had been sold to a small jewellery store in Naktala after being stolen. The shop owner has also been arrested.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The snatched chain has been seized from a goldsmith’s shop, Naktala Jewellery House, at 255/27 NSC Bose Road in Netaji Nagar. The shop owner has also been arrested,” said Rupesh Kumar, joint commissioner (crime), Kolkata Police.

The chain attached to a small ruby encrusted pendant is worth more than ₹1 lakh, the police said.

On February 22, three men riding a motorcycle had snatched the chain from the neck of Piyali De Ray.

Earlier this week, three men were arrested from Gosaba in South 24-Parganas. They were identified as Bapi Sarkar, Bappa Sarkar and Amit Mondal. “They have multiple criminal cases against them,” said an officer.

The police said the motorcycle used for the commission of the crime has also been recovered and seized. “The bike was recovered from a garage near Champahati railway station in Baruipur police jurisdiction,” said an officer.