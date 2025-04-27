Godowns and truck gutted after a fire breaks out in an electrical transformer in Dhapa

Two godowns stacked with rubber and plastic items and a truck were gutted after a fire broke out in an electrical transformer in Dhapa, adjoining Basanti Highway, on Saturday afternoon.

Eight fire tenders battled strong winds to bring the flames under control after four hours. Police said no one was injured.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It appears that the fire started from an electrical transformer in the Durgapur area of Dhapa around noon and then spread to the two godowns. Forensic experts will ascertain the cause,” a senior officer of the fire and emergency services department said.

Eyewitnesses told the police they noticed flames leaping out of a transformer and spreading to a plastic godown next to it.

Thick black fumes filled the area. Some bystanders and workers at the godown tried to douse the flames but failed.

Some youths from the area alerted the police.

Four fire tenders reached the area, dotted with several godowns and small factories.

“It was very windy and the smoke kept rising with every passing minute, making it difficult to battle the fire,” said an officer of Pragati Maidan police station.

The cops cordoned off the area to facilitate firefighting.

When the officers realised that four tenders would not be enough, a requisition was sent to the fire control stations, located nearby, for reinforcements.

Within a few minutes, four additional fire tenders reached the spot.

By then, the blaze had spread from the plastic godown to a tyre warehouse.

A truck that was parked nearby was also gutted, eyewitnesses said.

“The wind was very strong and the presence of several hutments in the area left us worried in case the fire continued to spread,” the officer of the fire and emergency services department said.

“Several youths from the area joined us in fighting the fire,” the officer said.

Fire and emergency services minister Sujit Bose said the presence of several inflammable articles, coupled with strong winds, made fighting the blaze a challenge.

“We have held meetings and our men have gone around with loudhailers telling residents not to store inflammable articles in unregistered commercial units,” Bose said.

“But the awareness is missing,” he said.