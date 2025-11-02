Glory beckons, but Calcutta yet to stir; women in Blue aim for glory but city mute

The Women in Blue are chasing glory, but the city’s excitement so far has been tepid.

In contrast to the feverish build-up to the Men’s ODI World Cup Final in November 2023 and the T20 World Cup final in June 2024, the anticipation for Sunday’s Women’s World Cup final is relatively low.

During the men’s matches, India’s triumph over South Africa in the T20 World Cup after 17 years and the heartbreak against Australia in the ODI final had pubs and clubs bursting at the seams. Diners and waiters alike were indistinguishable in blue shirts, while hundreds gathered at giant screenings in local parks and grounds.

On Saturday, a south Calcutta pub owner said: “In 2023, I was getting calls non-stop. Everyone just wanted to book a table to watch the final.

It was heartbreak at the end, but the build-up was stupendous. This time, that craze is missing.”

“We have done social media promotions and will screen the match,” the owner added.

A veteran restaurateur with pubs in central Calcutta echoed him.

“Sunday is usually busy, but I haven’t had many advance reservations. Before the men’s World Cup finals, it was peak frenzy. Even ahead of the 2024 T20 final, we had to politely tell fans waiting outside to go elsewhere because nobody inside wanted to leave until the last ball,” he said.

The Indian women’s team began the World Cup campaign with back-to-back wins, but a run of three defeats threatened momentum. Yet, the team showed remarkable resilience, staging a strong comeback. Their fighting spirit was most evident in the semi-final against Australia, where, in a record-breaking chase, India knocked out the defending champions by successfully chasing a target of 339 runs.

India will face South Africa in the final on Sunday. Women’s cricket is all set to welcome new champions this time.

The LED screen rental business also reflected the tepid enthusiasm. A man who rents out LED screens had to switch off his phone during the 2024 men’s World Cup final due to overwhelming orders. He had run out of stock.

Screens were up everywhere, from mall atriums and social clubs to private terraces, clubs and banquets.

“I have barely received any significant requests this time,” he said.

Representatives of social clubs this newspaper spoke to said they would screen the final but did not expect a packed house.