Ghaziabad-based motivational speaker held on rape charge after follower's complaint

A Ghaziabad-based motivational speaker who visits Calcutta regularly to attend programmes with his followers has been arrested on the charge of raping one of them.

The woman’s complaint with Bidhannagar South police station said she met the motivational speaker in Calcutta a few months ago and struck up a friendship with him. They gradually developed a relationship, police said.

“According to her complaint, they met at a city hotel. She said the man called her to the hotel and forced her into a relationship. After that, however, he started avoiding her, she has alleged,” said an officer of the Bidhannagar police commissionerate.

Based on her complaint, the cops have started a case of rape against the accused.

An officer said the accused claimed he had obtained a degree and showed a certificate that proclaims he is an “Acharya”.

The man has been booked under sections of rape and false assurances of marriage.