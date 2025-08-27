Ganesh pandal celebrates Bengali identity, topical themes no more limited to Durga Puja

Topical themes that make Durga Puja spectacular are gradually making a mark on Ganesh Puja as well.

A Ganesh Puja pandal on Anwar Shah Road, near Dhaka Kali Bari, has a famous song inscribed atop — Ami Banglay gaan gai / Ami Banglar gaan gai (I sing in Bengali / I sing about Bengal).

The song by Pratul Mukhopadhyay, who passed away earlier this year, is a celebration of Bengali identity that resonates among Bengalis far and near.

“This is our protest against a concerted assault on our beloved language. A leader in Delhi dares to suggest that Bengali is not even a recognised language in India,” said Pratim Roy Chowdhury, secretary of the South Kolkata Ganesh Puja, which turned 14 this year.

Bengali-speaking people, mainly from the working class and most of them Muslims, have allegedly been harassed, tortured, and often assaulted by police in BJP-ruled states. They have been at the receiving end of a drive to “weed out Bangladeshi infiltrators”.

Earlier this month, BJP’s IT cell chief, Amit Malviya, claimed there is “no language called ‘Bengali’”, prompting outrage.

Durga Puja organisers are known for incorporating “themes” into pandal design. However, over the past few years, Ganesh Puja, the latest addition to the Bengali festive calendar, has been gaining popularity.

Last year, the campaign for justice in the RG Kar rape and murder case found resonance in Ganesh Puja pandals. In 2022, Covid safeguards like masks and social distancing were part of the design.

The lord of prosperity has heralded the beginning of the festive season.

Pandals, big and small, have come up all over the city. Loudspeakers kept playing songs dedicated to the elephant-headed god.

The city has more than 400 licensed Ganesh Puja pandals, according to police.

“This is the number of pujas whose organisers had sought formal permission for their pandal. Many smaller pujas do not seek formal permission. So, the actual number is much more,” said an officer.

The persistent rain and overcast conditions have had the organisers worried. But Tuesday was bright and sunny.

A 17ft idol adorns the pandal of Basudevpur Sri Sri Ganesh Puja in Behala. The pandal is built like a pagoda. The organisers said helping the needy was integral to their celebration.

A blood donation camp is lined up for Saturday morning.

“More than 150 people donated blood last year. This year, we expect the number to go up,” said Ratnadip Majumder, chief organiser of the Puja.

More than 500 underprivileged people will get a set of new clothes, he said.

On Rakhal Mukherjee Road in Bhowanipore, the Ganapati Bhakt Mandal Ganesh Puja turned 13.

Instead of a traditional donation box, the organisers have introduced a QR-code scanner for donations. “We want complete transparency,” said Gopi Thakker, the chief patron.

The organisers will distribute fresh laddus — more than 3,000 of them — to visitors.

Sweet shops were busy. Laddus and modaks were fast-selling.

“There is solid demand, more than what we had seen in the past few years,” said

Sudip Mullick of Balaram Mullick and Radharaman Mullick.

“Over a decade ago, Ganesh Puja would not be any different than any other day. Many employees would go on holiday this time of the year because the upcoming festive season would be very hectic. Now, Ganesh Puja is big. We need all hands on deck,” he said.

Many pujas were inaugurated on Tuesday itself. Wednesday is Ganesh Chaturthi, the main day of the festival.

Soirees are lined up for the weekend, said several organisers. The Gariahat Indira Hawkers’ Union, at the Gariahat intersection, is among them.

“Every year, we organise a musical programme with artistes from Calcutta and Mumbai. This year, the musical programme will be held on Friday,” said Debraj Ghosh, general secretary of the union, which has close to 2,000 members.