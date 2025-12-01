Fraud call to state minister Javed Khan, imposter posed as Mumbai Police over phone

State minister Javed Khan recently received a call from a person impersonating a Mumbai Police officer and saying there was a case against him in Maharashtra.

Suspecting this to be a fraud, Khan asked the man to alert Kolkata Police and send all the case details to the city’s police commissioner.

Khan has lodged a complaint with Kolkata Police, alleging that this was an attempt to cheat him through cyber fraud. A case has been started against an unknown person at Tiljala police station.

“I received a call where the man said he was from Mumbai Police. He was threatening me with arrest and said I had a case pending against me with them. When I asked what the matter was, he said another SIM card had been activated in Mumbai in my name, which had been used for committing a crime. He also said my Aadhaar card has been used for the commission of the crime,” said Javed Khan, minister for disaster management and civil defence department.

Khan said that although he told the caller that he had never been to Maharashtra in his life, the caller kept on insisting that there was a case against him.

“I asked the caller to contact Kolkata Police Commissioner and send the complaint details, if any, to the police commissioner at Lalbazar. Then the caller connected the line in conference mode and asked me to talk with the cyber crime department Lalbazar. Another man spoke this time. He was speaking in Bengali. He, too, said there was a case against me and that the details had reached Lalbazar,” Khan told Metro.

Instead of being scared of the threat of a “case” against him, Khan told the officer, who said he was from Lalbazar, to verify the claims made by the Mumbai Police officer and send the details in writing to him.

However, Khan said there has been no communication since then.

“It is clear that it was an attempt to cheat me,” Khan said.

The police have drawn an FIR into the matter on Friday. No one has been arrested till Sunday evening.