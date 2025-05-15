Four credit card cheats, wanted in Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, arrested from Anandapur

A group of cyber cheats, who are wanted in credit card fraud in Bengaluru and Ahmedabad, were arrested from Anandapur along EM Bypass on Tuesday.

The four were hiding there for the last two days, police said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The men allegedly ran a racket of offering mobile phones to credit card holders and activating a text forwarding facility in those gifted mobile phones so that every time an OTP was generated in their phone, it would be forwarded to the fraudsters.

“A team from Bengaluru police arrested some people from under the Anandpur police station area. They were involved in cyber frauds in Bangalore and Ahmedabad and were on the run to avert arrest. They were hiding here for the last two days,” said joint commissioner (crime), Kolkata Police, Rupesh Kumar.

The police identified the accused as Renjith R.S., from Bengaluru; Akaran R. Nathan, from Ahmedabad; Joel Jeevraj Karkada from Gujarat and Ashish Ravindra Nathan from Ahmedabad.

The four were wanted in connection with a case registered in South East CEN police station in Bengaluru. Sources said the accused are also wanted in an offence in Mumbai.

Kolkata Police officers said they have not found any links between Calcutta and the gang.

“They came here to hide. Till now we have not found any of them to have committed any crime in our jurisdiction. Our team assisted Bengaluru police in arresting the accused,” said an officer of the east division of Kolkata Police.

The four were produced before a court on Wednesday and sent to Bengaluru on transit remand.