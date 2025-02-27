Found dead near Technicians’ Studio in Tollygunge, helmet nearby, no bike

A man was found unconscious on the road near Technicians’ Studio in Tollygunge in the early hours of Wednesday. He was bleeding from the head and a helmet lay nearby.

He was declared dead on arrival at MR Bangur Hospital, police said.

The deceased was identified as Anupam Mondal, 30. The police said he was a clerk in a court in South 24-Parganas.

There was no trace of a bike at the spot on Uttam Kumar Sarani where Mondal was found, the police said.

Mondal, a resident of the Haridevpur area, had left his home on Tuesday night. He went out to meet his friends, said his sister, Pranati Maity.

“He did not leave on a bike. Nor was he carrying a helmet. We got a call from the police around 4am. We rushed to the hospital and saw the back of his head was soaked in blood,” she said.

The police confirmed that Mondal suffered a head injury. How it was inflicted on him is being probed, said an officer of Regent Park police station.

The police are yet to receive a formal complaint.

“There was no trace of a bike or any evidence to suggest the presence of another person at the spot. We are scanning CCTV footage. It could have been an accident. He could have been on a bike that someone else was riding. It is still too early to say anything,” said the officer.

The police are also going through the call record details on Mondal’s phone to trace the people he could have been with, sources said.

Motorists and pedestrians, even those who follow traffic rules, are vulnerable on the city’s roads, especially at night when few cops are on the road and many drivers are reckless.

Early on Tuesday, a Hyundai Creta that was moving along a bridge in Alipore following all traffic rules was crushed from the front as a truck from the opposite direction suddenly changed lanes and hit it head-on.

Airbags, seat belts and luck saved the four occupants of the car.

Hours earlier, a truck driver was not as lucky.

The truck driver, who had parked the vehicle along Casuarina Avenue, was run over by a car while crossing the road. The driver of the car was arrested.