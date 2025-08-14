Former JU student held at Delhi airport over attack on education minister Bratya Basu

Hindol Majumdar, a former Jadavpur University student who went to Spain to pursue higher studies, was arrested at Delhi airport on Wednesday morning while he was returning to the city for his alleged involvement in the attack on education minister Bratya Basu on the campus in March, said a senior police officer of Kolkata Police.

Bidisha Kalita, the DC of South Suburban Division (SSC) of Kolkata Police, said: “Hindol Majumdar, a former JU student, against whom a look-out notice was issued following his involvement in the attack on the education minister, was arrested on Wednesday morning. A team of Kolkata Police has gone to Delhi to seek his transit remand and take him into custody. He will be produced before Patiala House Court on Thursday”.

Hindol’s father, Chandan Majumdar, a retired professor at JU, said his son was detained at Delhi airport police station around 10.30am on Wednesday.

“Once he arrived at the airport, cops from Delhi airport police station detained him, producing the look-out notice. Later, when I called Kalita, DC SSD, she confirmed that he has been detained for his alleged involvement in the attack on the education minister. We have contacted lawyers,” Majumdar, a former dean of engineering and technology faculty, told Metro.

He said Hindol was scheduled to come to Calcutta after meeting his sister in Delhi.

A section of ultra-Left students had detained Basu for hours after he went to the university on March 1 to attend the annual general meeting of a pro-Trinamool college and university teachers’ association.

The students allegedly heckled the minister, demanding the immediate resumption of the campus polls.

Basu, on March 2, alleged that although he was keen to meet a delegation of the students belonging to the ultra-Left faction, they did not meet him. “They were more keen on creating hooliganism on the campus,” the minister alleged.

A JU undergraduate student, Indranuj Roy, was hit when the minister’s car moved through the cordon that the protesting students threw around the minister’s car.

Kalita said Hindol was “involved in the planning of the attack on the minister.”

Hindol’s father said he went to Spain in 2023.

According to his Facebook profile, Hindol is pursuing a PhD in Biomedicine and Clinical Sciences at Universidad de Granada. He lives in Granada, Spain.

He was associated with DSF (Democratic Students’ Front), which used to run the students’ union in the engineering and technology faculty at JU.

A JU official said that one former JU student and two current JU students were arrested in March for their alleged involvement in the attack. They are out on bail.

Hindol’s arrest marks the fourth arrest.

“We are not aware of any such detention/arrest by Bengal Police from Delhi airport,” said a senior Delhi police official.