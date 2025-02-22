Focus on speeding on flyovers: Cops told to remain alert about racing by bikers

Officers on night duty have been instructed to focus on speeding or racing on flyovers by bikers now that the state government has removed the night restrictions on two-wheelers accessing flyovers, senior officers overseeing traffic said.

Sergeants from traffic guards will inform their counterparts in adjoining traffic guards if they spot any attempt to race by two-wheeler riders on a stretch with overlapping jurisdictions.

The drivers will be prosecuted on the spot.

“The AJC Bose Road flyover, for instance, connects to the Parama flyover and is covered by three traffic guards. Officers on night patrol will have to inform their counterparts in the adjoining traffic guards if they spot two-wheeler riders racing,” said a senior police officer.

“We want to send out a message that flyovers are not for racing or indulging in overspeeding by groups on two-wheeler riders.”

Two-wheelers were restricted from using flyover between 10pm and 6am for the last six years as part of a security drive to reduce accidents.

In December, Kolkata Police decided to withdraw the restriction in keeping with a decision by the state government to allow all motorists access flyovers at night.

A notification, signed by Kolkata Police chief Manoj Kumar Verma said the speed limit was restricted to 40kmph for two-wheelers.

However, the movement of goods vehicles and buses will remain restricted, it added.

Senior officers said that while the mornings and afternoons remain busy for bikers to race, late at night and during the wee hours of the day when the traffic volume is relatively low, a section of bikers indulge in racing.

“Two connected flyovers of AJC Bose Road and Parama remain most vulnerable because bikers enjoy the unhindered stretch from one end to another. The same is true for the Garden Reach flyover that connects Garden Reach to Majerhat and the second Hooghly bridge,” the officer said.

“Since a sergeant on night duty may not be able to stop speeding two-wheelers, it has been decided the officer will inform his counterpart in the adjoining traffic guard about the race so that they can be stopped and prosecuted.

Last August, post the incident of rape and murder at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Kolkata Police had instructed traffic sergeants to join their counterparts from police stations on night duty.

Usually, two officers from each of the 26 traffic guards perform night duty and patrolling.

“In addition to the duty schedule, traffic sergeants will have to keep a check on bikers trying to race down the flyovers. Cameras will do their bit but the officers will have to prevent racing and prosecute anyone trying to do so,” the officer said.