Flood, heatwave advisory to schools so they can serve as shelters during calamities

The school education department has asked district inspectors of schools to take steps so that school buildings are available to the district administration for being used as “flood shelters during natural calamities”.

The department issued the notice on Wednesday.

In the notification, the department also mentioned that “heatwave condition” might prevail, and the school and educational institutions were to “avoid physical exercise/sports around noon”.

Signed by the commissioner of school education, the notice said that the advisory on schools to be made available as flood shelters was issued after a meeting on monsoon preparedness was held under the chairmanship of the chief secretary.

However, many were puzzled with the advisory on the heatwave, considering that the Met office has forecast rain across the districts, starting Thursday.

The Met office has predicted a rise in the intensity and spread of rainfall across south Bengal from Thursday.

A cyclonic circulation persists off the Odisha coast. Another fresh system is likely to take shape over the Bay of Bengal between June 13 and 19.

“The showers and the clouds will keep the day temperature under check,” the Met official said.

Chandan Kumar Maity, the head of Krishnachandrapur High School in Mathurapur, South 24-Parganas, said: “The advisory is confusing. Since schools are being told to be ready to be used as flood shelters, this means the department is expecting heavy rain. However, at the same time, they are warning of heatwave.”

An official of the school education department said: “Although rain is on the cards, the heat may be back soon. If the students are found playing or carrying out physical exercise during the noon, they may fall sick. So, the schools have been alerted to take necessary steps.”