Five FIRs filed by police for violence during Nabanna march led by BJP MLA Suvendu Adhikari

Police have registered five criminal cases and sought court permission to initiate two more against a political leader and several supporters in connection with the violence during Saturday’s Nabanna March, led by BJP MLA Suvendu Adhikari.

The charges in the FIRs include attempted murder, molestation, disobeying public servants’ orders, grievous hurt, theft, and criminal trespass.

Senior Kolkata Police officers did not disclose the names of those booked. The police said four cases were registered at New Market police station and one at Hare Street. Two additional cases are pending court approval. In Howrah, police have filed two more cases linked to the same day’s events.

As of Monday evening, no arrests had been made.

Violence erupted on August 9, when protesters, intending to march to Nabanna on the first anniversary of the rape and murder of the junior doctor at RG Kar Medical College, abruptly changed their route, blocked traffic on Chowringhee, and clashed with the police. Officers responded with a baton charge.

The slain doctor’s mother alleged she was assaulted by the police, but senior officers have denied the claim. Police sources said no footage confirming the allegation had been found till Monday. “We found footage of her holding her forehead, but no police personnel were near her at the time,” a police source said.

Details of charges

Case 1 (Hare Street police station): Violation of Calcutta High Court orders by diverting the rally from Rani Rashmoni Avenue to Park Street. The charges against the accused are unlawful assembly, disobedience of orders of a public servant, and causing public harm.

Case 2 (New Market police station): Disruption at a political party’s Rakhi stall. The charges are of molesting women and common intention.

Case 3 (New Market police station): Assault on a police constable, causing head injuries. The charges are of attempt to murder, grievous hurt, and common intention.

Case 4 (New Market police station): Vandalism at a hawkers’ union office. The charges are criminal trespass, mischief, and common intention.

Case 5 (New Market police station): Damaging a media person’s camera and wrongful restraint. The charges include voluntarily causing hurt, mischief, use of fire/explosives, theft, and common intention.

The police have moved court seeking permission to file two more cases against “some political leaders and supporters”.

Howrah Police have registered two cases — one at Howrah police station and another at Jagacha — for unlawful assembly and destruction of government property.