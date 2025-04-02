MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Fire in basement of a building adjoining a private hospital in Salt Lake sparks panic

The police and officials of the fire department rushed to the spot, no one was trapped or injured, say police

Our Special Correspondent Published 02.04.25, 05:44 AM
The Salt Lake building in whose basement the fire broke out on Tuesday

The Salt Lake building in whose basement the fire broke out on Tuesday Picture by Sanat Kr Sinha

A fire broke out in the basement of a building adjoining a private hospital in Salt Lake on Tuesday morning, police said.

Thick black smoke coming out of the basement of KB-25, Salt Lake, which is next to a private hospital, brought back memories of the fire at AMRI Dhakuria (now Manipal Hospitals Dhakuria) in 2011 that had claimed more than 90 lives.

On Tuesday, however, the fire was restricted to the basement of the building. There was no impact on the operations inside the hospital near the building.

The police and officials of the fire department rushed to the spot. No one was trapped or injured, the police said.

Three fire tenders were used to douse the blaze.

The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained. The police said the forensic team would visit the spot after the surface cools down.

Several plastic chairs were found in the basement, which is one storey below the ground floor of the building that has multiple commercial establishments.

“The exact cause of the fire could not be ascertained. It could be an electrical short circuit,” said an officer of Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate.

