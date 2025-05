Fire broke out at a chemical factory in Sector V Salt Lake on Friday afternoon. Multiple fire tenders have been rushed to the spot. Second major fire in three days after 14 people died of suffocation in a Burrabazar hotel Tuesday evening. The fire is suspected to have been caused by an explosion inside the factory. The state fire services minister Sujit Bose is at the spot.

