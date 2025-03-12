Kolkata Metro to run fewer services on Holi

Kolkata Metro will run fewer services on Holi on Friday, an official statement said.

A total of 60 services (30 each on up and down lines) will be run from 2.30 pm along the Dakshineswar-New Garia stretch or the North-South corridor on March 14, the metro statement said on Tuesday.

A total of 262 services are run along the corridor on a normal day.

Public transport generally remains suspended in the state during morning hours on Holi.

Along the Esplanade-Howrah Maidan stretch of the East-West corridor, 42 services (21 up and down each) will be run from 3 pm on Friday.

A total of 130 services are run along the stretch on a normal day.

On the Sealdah-Sector 5 stretch of the East-West corridor, a total of 22 services (11 up and down each) will be run from 3 pm on March 14. A total of 106 services are run on normal weekdays along the stretch.

