Wednesday, 12 March 2025

Kolkata Metro to run fewer services on Holi

Public transport generally remains suspended in the state during morning hours on Holi

PTI Published 12.03.25, 11:47 AM

File picture

Kolkata Metro will run fewer services on Holi on Friday, an official statement said.

A total of 60 services (30 each on up and down lines) will be run from 2.30 pm along the Dakshineswar-New Garia stretch or the North-South corridor on March 14, the metro statement said on Tuesday.

A total of 262 services are run along the corridor on a normal day.

Public transport generally remains suspended in the state during morning hours on Holi.

Along the Esplanade-Howrah Maidan stretch of the East-West corridor, 42 services (21 up and down each) will be run from 3 pm on Friday.

A total of 130 services are run along the stretch on a normal day.

On the Sealdah-Sector 5 stretch of the East-West corridor, a total of 22 services (11 up and down each) will be run from 3 pm on March 14. A total of 106 services are run on normal weekdays along the stretch.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

