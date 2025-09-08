Festive fever beats both heat, humidity; shoppers branch out at malls and markets

Puja shoppers took over the malls and markets for most of Sunday. Some said they were held back by the weather. The shoppers beat the twin assault of heat and humidity. Around 2pm, the overhead sun was blazing. The humidity was over 60%, meaning 33 degrees Celsius felt like 38. But little did the shoppers care.

Many of them went to air-conditioned malls. But even the tens of thousands who descended on Gariahat, Hatibagan and New Market went about their business without any fuss.

ADVERTISEMENT

Metro spoke to some of the shoppers.

Karabi Ghosh, 45, administrative staff at a private university

I came with my children and parents from Kasba to Gariahat for our Puja shopping, which has become something of a family ritual.

Every year, this market is our first choice for saris and even other clothes because of its variety. This weekend has been bright and sunny. We had planned this earlier but were forced indoors by the rain that seemed to be continuing forever.

Heat and humidity is there. But it is better than getting drenched or walking on mud-splattered pavements.

Today, we bought six saris, along with dresses for my children, and still found time to stroll around the market.

For us, Sundays are perfect, since everyone is at home. It’s not only about shopping; it’s a family outing where generations come together, share laughter, and feel the excitement of Puja building around us.

Sourya Bhattacharya, 35, manager at an IT firm

I came with my mother and wife for Puja shopping and lunch at South City Mall.

With the festival just weeks away, we tried to finish most of our pending work by the month of August so that we had enough time for our Puja shopping.

Sunday suits us best, as all three of us are free, and the traffic is slightly easier to manage. We came from Jadavpur; we chose to come today to avoid the last-minute crowd that often floods the markets closer to Puja.

Shopping together makes the preparation more joyful, and what makes the outing complete is sharing a good meal afterwards.

For us, Puja shopping is not only about buying but also about creating memories together.