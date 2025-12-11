MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 11 December 2025

High-speed Ferrari 296gtb crash in Kolkata leaves three injured in early-morning impact

Police review CCTV and vehicle data to trace how the supercar struck a lamp post and wall while emergency responders note the airbags prevented more severe injuries

Monalisa Chaudhuri Published 11.12.25, 07:12 AM
The mangled Blu Pozzi Ferrari 296GTB near the race course on Wednesday

The mangled Blu Pozzi Ferrari 296GTB near the race course on Wednesday

A Ferrari valued at over 5.4 crore crashed into a lamp post off the race course around 7.40am on Wednesday, uprooting a tree before slamming into the race course perimeter wall. A father and son inside the vehicle escaped with relatively minor injuries, likely because the airbags deployed on time.

A pedestrian, 55-year-old Rashida Bibi of South 24-Parganas, suffered serious injuries and has been admitted to SSKM Hospital.

ADVERTISEMENT

Amrit Singh Saini, 48, who was at the wheel, is in a private hospital in Alipore with four rib fractures. His son suffered fewer injuries.

Police said the Blu Pozzi Ferrari 296GTB, registered with the Mumbai (Central) RTO in July 2024, was travelling at “high speed” when the driver lost control. Officers are reviewing CCTV footage from around the crash site to determine what led to the accident. They will also seek assistance from the car manufacturer to access the vehicle’s dashcam data for the sequence of events.

Saini, a New Alipore resident, belongs to a family that owns a chain of car showrooms. The crashed Ferrari, powered by petrol, comes equipped with safety features: multiple airbags, child seat anchors, seatbelt reminders, forward collision warnings, automated emergency braking, and flashing brake lights activated during hard braking.

Traffic police officers who were first at the scene said the car’s front lights were blinking when they arrived — and continued blinking long after the injured were taken to hospital. The vehicle was mangled, an officer said.

Hastings police station registered a case of rash and negligent driving.

A senior officer at Lalbazar said: “The cause of the crash will be clear once we access the data from the car.”

RELATED TOPICS

Car Accident Kolkata Police
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Amit Shah, Rahul Gandhi clash in Lok Sabha over voter fraud, Opposition walks out

Parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju said the walkout showed the Opposition had no patience to discuss any issue and only wanted to waste Parliament’s time, even as Shah and the leader of Opposition challenged each other over allegations of voter fraud and the conduct of elections
BJP MP Kangana Ranaut speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Winter session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Dec. 10, 2025.
Quote left Quote right

The Prime Minister does not hack EVMs, he has hacked the people’s hearts

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT