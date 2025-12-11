High-speed Ferrari 296gtb crash in Kolkata leaves three injured in early-morning impact

A Ferrari valued at over ₹5.4 crore crashed into a lamp post off the race course around 7.40am on Wednesday, uprooting a tree before slamming into the race course perimeter wall. A father and son inside the vehicle escaped with relatively minor injuries, likely because the airbags deployed on time.

A pedestrian, 55-year-old Rashida Bibi of South 24-Parganas, suffered serious injuries and has been admitted to SSKM Hospital.

Amrit Singh Saini, 48, who was at the wheel, is in a private hospital in Alipore with four rib fractures. His son suffered fewer injuries.

Police said the Blu Pozzi Ferrari 296GTB, registered with the Mumbai (Central) RTO in July 2024, was travelling at “high speed” when the driver lost control. Officers are reviewing CCTV footage from around the crash site to determine what led to the accident. They will also seek assistance from the car manufacturer to access the vehicle’s dashcam data for the sequence of events.

Saini, a New Alipore resident, belongs to a family that owns a chain of car showrooms. The crashed Ferrari, powered by petrol, comes equipped with safety features: multiple airbags, child seat anchors, seatbelt reminders, forward collision warnings, automated emergency braking, and flashing brake lights activated during hard braking.

Traffic police officers who were first at the scene said the car’s front lights were blinking when they arrived — and continued blinking long after the injured were taken to hospital. The vehicle was mangled, an officer said.

Hastings police station registered a case of rash and negligent driving.

A senior officer at Lalbazar said: “The cause of the crash will be clear once we access the data from the car.”