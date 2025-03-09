Father arrested for ‘pushing’ teenage daughter from second-floor balcony of Jadavpur house

A man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly pushing his teenage daughter from the second-floor balcony of their house in Jadavpur.

The 15-year-old girl has been admitted to MR Bangur Hospital with injuries on her hip, legs and neck.

Doctors said even though her condition was stable, she was traumatised. Her right leg was fractured and had to be plastered, they said.

The father, who runs a catering service, has been arrested on the charge of attempt to murder following a complaint from one of the neighbours.

A senior officer of Jadavpur police station said: “We received an anonymous call around 1.30am that a person had pushed his daughter from the balcony of his Anandapally residence. A team reached the spot and helped take the girl to the hospital.”

“The complainant said the girl told her on the way to the hospital that her father had pushed her from the second-floor balcony. A case of attempted murder has been drawn up based on the complaint,” he said.

A section of the teenager’s neighbours told the cops that the girl’s mother had left the family when she was a child. The girl used to live with her grandmother and uncle.

The relatives passed away in 2020 and the father and daughter lived together since then, the neighbours have told the police said.

The officer said: “We are yet to verify the statements from the neighbours.”

The police said the father had denied the charge.

“We are yet to speak to the daughter at the hospital. Her statement is crucial in this case,” the officer said.

“We will also record the statements of some of the neighbours,” he said.

Some of the neighbours told the police that they heard a thud around 1.30am on Saturday and found the girl on the ground.