Eyewitness recounts fatal stabbing on EM Bypass, offers to testify to police

A 23-year-old who saw the fatal attack on a young woman in front of a popular eatery on EM Bypass on Thursday night volunteered to share her phone number with the police so officers could contact her if needed.

She also offered to become a witness in the case by lodging a complaint with Pragati Maidan police station early on Friday.

Tanisha Kar, a resident of Tangra who has completed her master’s in sociology, recalled the horror of seeing another woman being stabbed and a third woman trying to save the alleged killer.

Metro reproduces her account:

“I go there almost regularly with friends. On Thursday night, too, we were chatting over a cup of tea when one of my friends drew my attention towards a woman. She was wearing a short black dress and had one shoe. She was limping.

“She had just emerged out of a Mahindra Thar. We saw another woman and three men come out of the same vehicle.

“She could barely walk. She went near an eatery and got some water, which she splashed on her face. She had an injury on her forehead. We were thinking of asking her whether she needed help when suddenly one of the three men started running towards her with a knife. Before we could react, he slashed her arms twice.

“We then ran towards the woman. Many others had gathered and started beating the man holding the knife. The other woman then removed her burqa and ran towards the man. She tried to shield him saying her son had done nothing wrong.

“My friends and I started looking for the injured woman. We lost her in the crowd. We found blood on the pavement which led us a few steps ahead. She was standing in front of a rented car. Someone in the crowd was taking her to a hospital.

“Blood was oozing out of her throat. I realised she had a deep cut on her throat. She was not crying. She was holding on to her throat with one hand and used the other to adjust herself inside the car. Off they went.

“A police sergeant was passing by. We called him and handed the men and the other woman to him. I gave my number to the officer saying I could become a witness. We then returned home.”

Tanisha Kar’s account:

“Around 1.30am, I received a call from the police. They wanted me to visit the police station. They said they would send a car. Initially, I was reluctant to go at night. Another woman who was a witness called me saying she, too, had been asked to visit the police station. We decided to go.

“A police vehicle came to pick me up. My mother and a friend accompanied me. I agreed to become the complainant. If need be, I will do it for any woman coming under attack on the road.

“A few hours later, Icame to know that she was no more.

“Whatever the woman might have done, no one had the right to kill her. I just hope the killers get the punishment they deserve.”