Extortion call: BJP MLA seeks time to appear before cops

The BJP MLA from Cooch Behar, who Kolkata Police have summoned in connection with the case of extortion calls made from the MLA hostel on Kyd Street, has sought “a little more time” to appear before the cops.

Nikhil Ranjan Dey was sent an email on Friday night asking him to be present before Shakespeare Sarani police station within three days of receiving the email, an officer of Kolkata Police said.

“We have received an email from Dey. He has sought a little more time to appear before us,” said the officer.

Dey could not be contacted on Monday evening as his phone was switched off.

The three persons were arrested at the MLA hostel on December 25 for allegedly trying to extort ₹5 lakh from Ananda Dutta, a Trinamool leader and chairperson of the Kalna Municipal Corporation.

The three pretended to be calling from the office of Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee while demanding money from Dutta, the police said.

The room they were apprehended from was allegedly booked in the name of Dey, the BJP MLA from Cooch Behar.

The BJP leader has claimed that he had not booked any room at the hostel.

Kolkata Police commissioner Manoj Verma said on Saturday that the police were investigating how the three men had entered the MLA hostel.