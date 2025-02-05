Experts to re-evaluate Jadavpur University journalism scripts following protests over alleged lapses

Jadavpur University has decided to use experts to re-evaluate answer scripts of its journalism and mass communication department’s semester and internal examinations following protests over alleged lapses.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the JU executive council held on Tuesday.

A member of the executive council said the university’s highest decision-making body accepted the recommendations made by the university’s board of examinations on December 13 last year.

Manojit Mandal, the head of JU’s English department who is the state higher education council’s nominee to the executive council, said: “The council has decided that

the answer scripts of the semester and internal examinations of the 2023-25 batch will be reevaluated by external experts.”

On November 25, 2024, students of the journalism and mass communication department of the university locked the door of a room shared by professor Santwan Chattopadhyay and assistant professor Abhishek Das alleging faulty evaluation.

According to the protesting students, the papers of the first and second semester examinations were not evaluated while awarding marks.

Kaji Masum Akhtar, another member of the executive council, said: “This goes to show that the teachers had not performed their duties with honesty while scripts were evaluated.”

Calls and text messages from this newspaper to the JU interim vice-chancellor Bhaskar Gupta did not yield any response.

The state higher education department had earlier sought a report from the JU authorities following complaints of alleged lapses in the evaluation.