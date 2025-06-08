Experience marks for axed Group C school employees, decide education department

The school education department has decided to award marks for work experience to sacked Group C school employees who take fresh selection tests to be recruited to state government departments, an official said.

The department is seeking legal opinion on how a similar benefit can be extended to the sacked Group D employees, who will also take part in the fresh selection process. The recruitment rules are likely to be finalised next week.

Group C employees handle clerical and data entry work, and they will be awarded marks for their experience, the official said.

The department has yet to decide how a similar benefit can be extended to Group D employees, who work as peons.

“The rules will be announced once we receive the legal opinion. After that, the school service commission will publish the recruitment notification,” the official said.

Hard copies of the OMR sheets, on which the sacked non-teaching employees write their tests, will be preserved for two years.

Answer keys, used to evaluate the scripts, will be uploaded to the SSC website.

On April 3, the Supreme Court scrapped 25,753 jobs at secondary and higher secondary government-aided schools, saying the entire 2016 exercise was “vitiated”.

In a modified order on April 17, the court said teachers “not specifically found tainted” could work till December, but refused to offer similar relief to the non-teaching employees. The illegalities in their recruitment were “substantially high”, the court said.

The court ordered that the sacked teachers who could go to schools till December would have to participate in a fresh hiring process to keep their jobs beyond December. The department published the recruitment rules on May 30. The SSC then issued a recruitment notification for in-service teachers who will compete with fresh aspirants for teaching jobs.

A section of the sacked non-teaching employees led a march to Bikash Bhavan, the education secretariat, on Thursday, demanding that the state publish a recruitment notice for them at the earliest.

On May 27, chief minister Mamata Banerjee said the recruitment notification for the non-teaching staff would be issued “within three to four days” of the publication of the notice for the teachers.

An official said they were taking time to finalise the additional advantage in the screening process for the non-teaching staff.

The recruitment rules released on May 30 said up to 10 marks each would be awarded to in-service teachers for experience and lecture demonstration in the 100-mark selection test.

“We are trying to give a similar advantage to the Group C and D staff. For Group C, it has almost been decided that some marks would be given for their experience. What advantage can be given to the Group D employees is being decided,” the official said.

In 2016, Group C job aspirants wrote a Regional-Level Selection Test (RLST) of 60 marks. Academic qualifications had 10 marks. The remaining 30 marks were allotted for computer proficiency and interview.

Group D job aspirants wrote a 45-mark RLST. Five marks had been allotted for personal interviews.

Bikram Polley, a Group C employee, said: “We want the state government to declare the recruitment notification at the earliest.”