Ex-employee held for Rs 20-lakh boutique heist

A former employee was arrested on Sunday in connection with a ₹20-lakh burglary at a Gariahat boutique that was reported a few weeks ago.

The former employee — identified as Rahul Seal — had allegedly entered the boutique through an air conditioner duct and switched off the CCTV immediately after

entering, police said on Monday.

Officers of Gariahat police station tracked the accused and went to his woman friend’s home in Narendrapur on Saturday hoping to find him there.

The man, however, was not there.

On seeing the cops, the woman panicked and tried to dispose of the money by throwing the currency bundles from the window to the ground. This gave away her alleged involvement in the crime.

A few hours later, on Sunday morning, the man came to meet her. The police team caught him then.

Deputy commissioner (south east division) of Kolkata Police, Bholanath Pandey said the police were able to recover ₹16.39 lakh of the stolen money.

“Efforts are being made to recover the remaining cash,” Pandey said.

Seal was arrested and has been produced before the court. He has been remanded to police custody.

Sources said his friend was not arrested till Monday but has been named an accused in the case.

She has been charged with criminal conspiracy and destruction of evidence.