Ensure Tolly directors’ peace: Calcutta High Court to senior government official

The high court has directed a senior government official to ensure that directors can work in Tollygunge "without any interference" and seek police help if needed.

On Monday, Justice Amrita Sinha was hearing a contempt petition alleging that her earlier order, dated April 3, 2025, restraining the powerful technicians’ federation in Tollygunge from interfering with the independent functioning of directors was not being complied with.

"As it has been submitted that the court order is not being complied with, accordingly, the secretary of the department of information and cultural affairs is directed to ensure that the fundamental right of the petitioner is not infringed upon in any manner whatsoever. None should interfere with the right to life and business, trade and profession of the petitioner," Justice Sinha said in open court.

The written order was not uploaded till Monday evening.

"If required, the secretary may seek the help of the jurisdictional police stations to ensure that the petitioner's work is not interfered with in any manner and the petitioner can perform the work independently without interference from any party whatsoever. Suppose the petitioner faces any difficulty or interference. In that case, the petitioner shall report the same immediately to the secretary of the department, who will take immediate remedial steps on receipt of the complaint, if any," the judge said.

The case will be heard next on June 16, the judge said.

The Federation of Cine Technicians and Workers of Eastern India is headed by Swarup Biswas, brother of Aroop Biswas, a top leader of the Trinamool Congress and a senior minister in the state cabinet.

An association of directors, including some leading names in the industry, has long accused the federation of “ruining” their work environment by imposing its diktats.

Bidula Bhattacharjee, a 38-year-old filmmaker, had filed the original petition. The case came up for hearing on March 20. The petition alleged “extreme highhandedness on the part of the federation, not allowing the petitioner and similarly placed members of the Directors Association of Eastern India to perform their work independently”.

On April 3, Justice Sinha allowed Bhattacharjee to file a “comprehensive representation highlighting all grievances” before the secretary of the information and cultural affairs department. Justice Sinha directed the secretary to hear all “the necessary parties” and pass a “reasoned” order within four weeks from the date of filing of the representation.

On April 3, 14 other filmmakers, including Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Anirban Bhattacharya, Sudeshna Roy, Indranil Roychowdhury and Kingshuk Dey, filed a similar petition. At least one more contempt petition has since been filed, alleging the federation's continued interference with the independent functioning of directors.

On Monday, Sirsanya Bandyopadhyay, the counsel appearing for the state, said his client has decided to move a division bench against Justice Sinha's April 3 order. "My client has decided to appeal. But we have not been able to obtain a certified copy of the order for 11 days," he said. He prayed that the case would be taken up after the summer recess.

The counsel for the petitioners said the situation had worsened. "After court orders, the situation has worsened. Because of the litigations that we have initiated, a vindictive attitude has been shown towards us. The petitioners have been ostracised. They have been debarred from work," said Sagar Bandyopadhyay, an advocate for a contempt petitioner.

In mid-April, another Bengali film was stalled after technicians allegedly refused to turn up for their work. The director of the stalled project has been vocal against the federation's alleged high-handedness.

Last week, the shoot of a music video was also halted because technicians allegedly did not turn up.