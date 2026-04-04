Election Commission suspends Kolkata police DC, Alipore OC after Amit Shah visit clash

The Election Commission on Saturday suspended four Kolkata Police personnel in relation to a law and order breakdown that took place on Thursday when BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari filed his nomination for the upcoming elections along with Union home minister, Amit Shah, at Alipore, Kolkata.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) of south division (DC 2) Siddharth Dutta, OC Priyankar Chakraborty, additional OC Chandicharan Banerjee and sergeant of Alipur Saurabh Chatterjee of Alipore police station were also suspended.

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The commission has clearly stated that this order must be implemented by 11 am, April 5.

“The commission has agreed to the proposal and directs that the aforementioned police officers be suspended and disciplinary proceedings be initiated against them immediately,” the release by the central poll body said.

The commission also asked for a compliance report to be submitted by Sunday.

On Thursday, police had registered three FIRs in connection to the disturbances during Amit Shah’s visit, when he accompanied Adhikari to Bhabanipur constituency to file his nomination.

During Shah’s visit to Kalighat, a large number of people waved black flags and shouted “Go Back”. Some also displayed shoes and slippers to the central minister as a mark of protest.

Bhabanipur is a Trinamool Congress stronghold and the constituency from which Mamata Banerjee is contesting.

At another location, near the Survey Building in Alipore where the BJP was holding a public meeting with formal permission, a group of Trinamool supporters allegedly barged in without intimation. A melee ensued, escalating into a clash between supporters of the two parties.