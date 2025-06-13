Eid prayers return to NKDA playground

The Eid-ul-Zoha congregational prayers were held on Saturday morning at the DF Block NKDA playground in Action Area 1, near the New Town police station. The open-air venue, which had earlier hosted Eid-ul-Fitr prayers this year, witnessed approximately 1,050 devotees offering namaz in a peaceful and festive atmosphere.

The event was organised jointly by the Secular Forum of New Town and the New Town Citizens’ Welfare Fraternity, marking the third year of Eid celebrations being held in community spaces in New Town.

Of the participants, around 350 were women. “Last time, 400 women had taken part in the Eid-ul-Fitr prayers here. We are heartened by the steady participation of women in these community prayers,” said Yasmin Rehman, one of the organisers, a resident of AC Block.

The prayer was led by Ekramul Molla from Ghatakpukur, who had also conducted the Eid-ul-Fitr namaz. The gathering began at 7.30am, with separate enclosures for men and women.

“Every year, more people come to participate in and support the prayers. The mood this morning was calm, respectful, and celebratory. We ensured that arrangements were smooth with sheds, water facilities, and proper entry and exit points,” said Syed Humayun Siraj, convenor of the Secular Forum of New Town and a resident of Jal Vayu Towers.

This year’s event was attended by dignitaries like P.K. Barui, member secretary of NKDA, and Shakil Ahmed, commissioner at the state department of minority affairs.

“The support of the NKDA has been instrumental,” said Mosaraf Dafadar, president of the forum. “We have been offered the space permanently, which is a welcome step for a congregation that continues to grow each year. The police also played a key role in ensuring safety.”

As per tradition, the prayer gathering concluded with the distribution of sevai and

refreshments, with many staying behind to greet friends and neighbours. Children were seen mingling joyfully, and elders exchanged warm embraces in the spirit of the occasion.