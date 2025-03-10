Education minister Bratya Basu's driver statement recorded over JU campus mishap

Police have recorded the statement of education minister Bratya Basu’s driver in connection with a case of attempt to murder filed over the violence on Jadavpur University campus on March 1 against Basu, the driver and professor Om Prakash Mishra.

Police said Rehan Molla’s statement was recorded on Saturday.

“As the matter is being monitored by the high court, we are unable to share any details. We are doing what needs to be done. A report will be submitted in court,” said a senior police officer.

It was not clear if the police had contacted Basu till Sunday. Mishra was questioned and his statement was recorded on Saturday.

He was present at the programme of the West Bengal College and University Professors Association (WBCUPA), a pro-Trinamool teachers association, on March 1, which was presided over by education minister Bratya Basu.

On March 1, a group of students formed a human chain around Basu’s car and tried to stop him from leaving, demanding a discussion on the pending student elections, when Basu’s vehicle sped past the gathering.

One student, Indranuj Roy, had complained that the minister’s car had hit him, following which he was admitted to a hospital.

Acting on the direction of the Calcutta High Court, the police took cognizance of the complaint lodged by Roy and started a case against Bratya Basu, his driver and professor Mishra. They have been charged with sections of attempt to murder, voluntarily causing hurt, outrage of modesty of a woman, criminal intimidation by threatening to cause death and the charges of shared intention (in committing a crime).

Mishra, a professor of the international relations department and a pro-Trinamool face on the campus, said he would start attending classes on Monday.

Mishra had stopped going to the department since some students painted the department’s walls with messages like: “Boycott OPM”, following the unrest on March 1.

“I have been told by the University authorities that such posters and writings have been removed. I have also been assured of security during my presence on the campus... I will join at noon,” Mishra said on Sunday.

Police sources said several students accused in the other seven FIRs have also been summoned for questioning.