Duo held with 11 single-shot guns

A man and a woman were arrested with improvised guns on Nonadanga Road in the Anandapur area on Sunday, police said.

Officers of the Special Task Force of the city police said based on specific information, they had intercepted the two.

ADVERTISEMENT

A cache of arms was found on them.

They were carrying the guns in a bag.

The police identified the man as Aziz Molla, 36, a resident of Hooghly, and the woman as Moyana Majhi, 32, from Ketugram in Burdwan.

STF officers said 10 improvised single-shot guns were recovered from the bag Molla was carrying. Majhi was found carrying a single-shot gun, the police said.

“They have been booked under sections of the Arms Act,” said an officer.

The duo would be produced before court on Monday.

Officers said they were trying to find out where the arms were going to be delivered.

The recovery of arms from the city is only a reminder of the easy availability of arms and ammunition and the way it has made Calcuttans vulnerable to violence.

Most of the arms that are seized are manufactured and smuggled in from Bihar and brought to Calcutta to be supplied to criminals.

On March 28, two persons were arrested near Science City with illegal firearms.

The residents of Malda had allegedly smuggled in three 7mm pistols along with two extra magazines and one empty magazine.