Dry-eye alert sounded for the gadget-happy in winter

Do not drive and come for an eye check-up. This was a simple message that Dr Purnenu Bikash Sarkar delivered to those attending the 31st anniversary celebration of Salt Lake Eye Foundation.

The eye specialist, who has shifted base from IA Block to AD Block last June, was holding the programme at his new address. “We prefer to dilate the eye and do a thorough check-up. It is very frustrating if the patient says he or she would have to drive back, forcing us to do a superficial job as dilating the eye would blur vision for several hours,” Dr Sarkar said.

Though the day, on Monday, a free eye check-up camp was held, in course of which visitors were checked for dry eyes. Eye pressure was measured, along with blood pressure and sugar. Dietary advice was offered as well as discounts on surgeries.

Sarkar spoke at length on dry eye syndrome and diabetic retinopathy. “Dry eye is the commonest concern now because of the extensive and prolonged use of digital devices like mobile and laptop. It can happen to both children and adults. When we speak or do other activities we blink 11 to 14 times per minute. But when we are staring at a screen, the blinking rate falls to seven or eight per minute or below. Climate is a factor as well. The winter is causing the mucus layer to dry up even further,” Dr Sarkar said, advising the use of lubricants.

Those with five-six years of diabetes or more are at risk of diabetic retinopathy. “After 10 years of diabetes, it is necessary to fully dilate the eye and check the retina every six months. We have a fundus camera to take photographs and check for retinal diseases,” he said.

The Salt Lake Eye Foundation changed its address after 30 years in IA Block. “Patients are still turning up at the old address,” said Sarkar, shaking his head.