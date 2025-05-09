Drive to check rumour mongering related to cross-border tension between India, Pakistan

The Bengal administration has initiated a drive against rumour mongering and spreading fake news related to the ongoing cross-border tension between India and Pakistan, sources in the state home department said.

Police and intelligence agencies have been asked to keep an eye on potential sources of fake news and identified handles on social media, which are prone to spreading wrong information that might escalate a situation.

“All the agencies have been asked to be on their look out for such trouble makers and take strict action. If anyone is found to be spreading rumours and unverified news about the ongoing situation, action would be taken. This is extremely sensitive,” said a senior bureaucrat in the state home department.

The state government on Wednesday cancelled the leaves of all government employees citing the “prevailing situation”.

“In view of the prevailing situation and in the interest of maintenance of public services, it is hereby ordered that all leave sanctioned to the employees of the Government of West Bengal, except leave on medical ground, stand cancelled with immediate effect. No official shall leave their headquarters without the written permission of their respective heads of the departments,” the order stated.

All the police units have been asked to be on “alert” and on a “stand by mode” in case there are any further orders from the Centre.

“The states which have international borders and share their boundary with hostile neighbouring countries have been asked to be on alert. All these steps are part of the same drill,” said an official.