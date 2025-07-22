Doles for welfare and women hold key: Big Ws that fuel the Brand Mamata Banerjee

Welfare schemes that have deep grassroots penetration and unmatched women’s support for Brand Mamata have helped the Trinamool Congress remain a formidable force despite ruling Bengal for 14 years, the mammoth turnout at Monday’s Martyrs’ Day rally suggested.

The latest controversy over the alleged targeting of Bengali-speaking people in BJP-ruled states has handed Mamata Banerjee fresh political ammunition. Yet, conversations with party supporters also revealed some vulnerabilities — unemployment and internal infighting — that concern even hardcore loyalists.

Monday’s rally was the last July 21 gathering before the crucial 2026 Assembly elections. Discussions with Trinamool rank-and-file members, who had travelled to Esplanade from across the state, illuminated key issues likely to shape the electoral outcome.

Cash in hand

Social media may be filled with memes mocking Mamata’s populist welfare schemes, and critics may dismiss her “dole politics,” but from Cooch Behar in the north to Canning in the south, finding a village family that hasn’t benefited is nearly impossible.

Ganesh Mondal, 42, travelled to Esplanade with his wife and six-year-old son from Swarupnagar in North 24-Parganas as part of a 100-plus group organised by a local Trinamool leader. “Look around the state,” said Mondal, who sells Ayurvedic medicines. “Finding a villager who hasn’t benefited from Didi’s welfare schemes would be difficult. Many vote for Trinamool out of political loyalty, but many others vote out of gratitude for these schemes.”

His observation proved accurate across constituencies. Monoranjan Shikari, 70, came from Chandrakona in West Midnapore; Mahadeb Mondal, in his late 50s, travelled from Arambagh in Hooghly; Sadhin Barui, 62, made the journey from Haldibari in Cooch Behar. All are small farmers who benefit from Lakshmir Bhandar and Krishak Bandhu schemes. Shikari and Barui also receive state old-age pensions.

“Mamata has done much more for the poor than the CPM. I will vote for her,” said Shikari, a former CPM supporter.

Even awareness of corruption allegations — particularly the 2016 SSC teacher recruitment scandal — seems unlikely to significantly impact Trinamool’s vote share, according to supporters.

“There are 17 villages in our panchayat,” Mondal explained. “I know of only one teacher who lost his job in the entire area. But almost every home in these villages benefits from more than one welfare scheme.”

Women form the backbone of this support base, comprising one-third of Monday’s rallyists and the majority of welfare scheme beneficiaries.

Rini Pal from Nagerbazar emphasised that the benefits extend beyond financial support: “What Mamata Banerjee has given us is political visibility — a scope to assert our political identity and choice.”

Scared but helpless

Mamata and Abhishek Banerjee devoted considerable time to discussing alleged assaults on Bengali-speaking workers in BJP-ruled states, promising to intensify their campaign on this issue.

Conversations with attendees revealed palpable fear among migrant workers, but also exposed the harsh reality of Bengal’s job shortage that forces people to seek work elsewhere.

Irfan Khan, 23, and Muzaffar Khan, 62, both work in Surat, Gujarat, employed by a contractor building pipelines. They had returned home for two months from their base in East Midnapore’s Egra.

“There’s genuine fear among Bengali-speaking workers like us,” said Irfan. “But what option do I have? Job prospects are much better outside Bengal.”

Subir Das from Dinhata in Cooch Behar has two sons working construction in Rajasthan’s Alwar district. “Why should my sons be called Bangladeshis? We have all the papers. I’ve told them to come back at the slightest hint of trouble,” he said.

Old vs new

Several rally attendees identified internal divisions as Trinamool’s greatest threat.

“The CPM is finished. The BJP is definitely a force to reckon with, but it’s made up of former Trinamool leaders,” said a man from Arambagh who attended with a large group. “The real threat is infighting within Trinamool. The old guard and new guard must be reconciled.”

This sentiment echoed throughout the rally, with supporters from different parts of south Bengal expressing similar concerns about party unity heading into the pivotal 2026.