Missing trader’s body found on tracks

A jewellery store owner who was missing from his Baguiati home since Friday was found dead on the railway tracks in Birati on Monday.

Police said Gagan Sonalia’s body was found on the tracks close to Birati station.

ADVERTISEMENT

Railway officials informed the police that Sonalia was knocked down by a Duttapukur-bound local train.

On Friday, Sonalia had left his Baguiati home. When he did not return, his family reported the matter to the

police.

“CCTV footage showed him leaving his building. An app cab was spotted outside the building. The car was tracked through the registration number plate. The cab driver told us that he dropped Sonalia at Bidhannagar station,” said an officer of Bidhannagar Police.

The CCTV footage at Bidhannagar station showed Sonalia boarding a Bongaon-bound local train. He alighted at Birati station, CCTV footage there revealed. However, as a camera on Birati station was non-functional, his movements could not be tracked further, the police said.

Later, the cops received information that he was seen at Dum Dum station. The police carried out a search operation at one of his friend’s place at Nagerbazar.

“He was not found anywhere. On Monday morning, we received information about a body on the railway tracks. The photograph was shown to the family and they identified him,” the officer said.

The police suspect this was a case of suicide. “An internal matter could have been the reason,” said an officer.