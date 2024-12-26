Doctors want to continue sit-in, police deny permission: Medics’ platform plans to approach court

The Joint Platform of Doctors (JPD) has written to Kolkata Police for permission to continue their ongoing sit-in at Esplanade beyond Thursday,

the last day of the protest as mentioned in Calcutta High Court’s orders.

The police have turned down the request. Doctors said they might again approach the court for permission to continue the sit-in on the RG Kar issue.

In an email to the commissioner of Kolkata Police on Monday, the JPD had sought permission for an extension of the sit-in.

The email, shared by the JPD, said: “Our sit-in demonstration near Dorina Crossing (Metro channel) will continue for a few more days beyond December 26, 2024.”

“This demonstration will continue till our demands are met,” the email said.

“We sought permission from Kolkata Police to extend the sit-in beyond Thursday but the police have not given their consent. We are likely to approach the high court again for permission to extend the sit-in,” said Tamonas Chaudhuri, a member of the JPD.

Chaudhuri said the JPD also wrote to Bengal’s chief secretary, Manoj Pant, seeking an appointment with him to discuss their demands.

“We have yet to receive any response. If he does not meet us, we will have to again knock on the doors of the court,” said Chaudhuri.

A senior police officer said the response of the city police was strictly based on the court order. “We will follow the court order in letter and spirit,” said an officer.

The email from the police, sent on Tuesday, mentioned that the JPD should remove the structure, the dais built for the sit-in and the waste from the protest site after Thursday.

Justice Tirthankar Ghosh had on Friday allowed the JPD to hold the sit-in in the Metro Channel till December 26, the date mentioned in the petition filed by the doctors’ platform.

The JPD had earlier written to Kolkata Police on December 15 seeking permission for the sit-in.

The police wrote back the next day denying permission for the protest. An email from the police to the JPD said: “There is every possibility of traffic congestion and inconvenience to general public at large because of the said programme.”

The state government appealed against the single-judge bench’s order before a division bench of Calcutta High Court led by Justice Harish Tandon.

On Monday, the division bench ordered that no more than 100 people would be allowed at the protest venue.

The JPD and Abhaya Mancha have called for a “reclaim the night” protest on December 31.

A JPD member said they are requesting people to take over the streets again on the December 31 night. “We want to welcome the New Year in this way to get justice for the RG Kar rape- and-murder victim,” said a JPD member.