MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 03 May 2025

Doctors stress on cancer screenings at hospitals 

Soumen Das, surgical oncologist and joint secretary of the Cancer Care and Cure Society of Bengal, said that in Bengal, around two lakh new cancer cases are detected every year

Our Special Correspondent Published 03.05.25, 08:10 AM

Hospitals in Calcutta should have preventive oncology departments which could help in early detection of cancer cases, several experts said on Friday.

“There are many who don’t have cancer but who fall in the high-risk category because of family history of cancer, use of tobacco, obesity and other factors. If they undergo tests regularly, the disease, if they have any, can be detected at an early stage,” said Gautam Mukhopadhyay, surgical oncologist and vice-president of Cancer Care and Cure Society of Bengal, a charitable organisation focused on raising cancer awareness.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We will appeal to the private hospitals in Calcutta to open preventive oncology departments,” said Mukhopadhyay.

He said a preventive oncology department was opened at Tata Memorial Hospital, Mumbai, in 1992.

Soumen Das, surgical oncologist and joint secretary of the Cancer Care and Cure Society of Bengal, said that in Bengal, around two lakh new cancer cases are detected every year.

“In India, only 50 per cent of the cancer patients are cured compared to 90 per cent patients getting cured in countries like the US. The main reason for a lower rate of cure in India is late detection of the disease.”

The Cancer Care and Cure Society of Bengal is also focusing on providing support to patients undergoing treatment by launching the Cancer Navigator programme on Friday.

“The navigators are cancer survivors who will be guiding and motivating patients undergoing treatment,” said Sayan Paul, cancer expert and secretary of Cancer Care and Cure Society of Bengal.

RELATED TOPICS

Cancer Treatment Centre Hospitals Oncologists Heredity Medical Check-up
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Modi-Adani reunion in Vizhinjam sea port: PM praises Tharoor, Vijayan in snub to Congress

The Prime Minister had not mentioned Adani in public since US short seller Hindenburg Research accused the billionaire’s business conglomerate in January 2023 of 'brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud'
Mirwaiz Umar Farooq delivers a sermon at Jamia Masjid in Srinagar on Friday
Quote left Quote right

The vilification of Kashmiris has forced students and professionals to return in fear

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT