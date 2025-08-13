Kolkata: Delivery agent killed in Salt Lake road accident, locals clash with police over 'inaction'

A delivery agent was killed in a road accident in Kolkata’s Salt Lake-Keshtopur area on Wednesday, leading to violent protests by locals alleging police negligence.

The accident took place near footbridge number 8 between Keshtopur and Salt Lake. According to eyewitnesses, a four-wheeler lost control and hit the roadside railing before exploding and catching fire.

The delivery agent, who was riding a bike, was trapped between the railing. While locals could rescue those in the car, the delivery agent could not be saved and was burnt in the blaze.

Fire department officials said they received information about the accident at 5:40 pm. Two fire engines reached the spot, and the fire was brought under control before the delivery agent’s body was recovered.

Locals alleged the police failed to act in time.

“What happened happened right in front of the police. The police were making videos without doing anything. We rushed and rescued the people from the car. The driver was intoxicated. If the police had worked properly, this would not have happened,” said an eyewitness.

Another added, “We tried a lot. We poured water with buckets. There was so much fire, we could not get close. The boy was burnt.”

Following the incident, a large crowd gathered and protested against the police. The mob threw bricks at officers, prompting the police to fire tear gas. The rapid action force was deployed to control the situation.

Police said those rescued from the car were taken to hospital and are in stable condition. The cause of the accident and the circumstances leading to the delivery agent’s death are under investigation by Salt Lake East police station.