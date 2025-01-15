Division bench of Calcutta High Court orders the 'restoration' of bituminised tram tracks

A division bench of Calcutta High Court on Tuesday ordered the “restoration” of tram tracks on two stretches that had allegedly been bituminised in violation of an earlier order.

Hearing a contempt petition, the bench of Chief Justice T.S. Sivagnanam and Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharyya expressed surprise at the alleged violation.

“There was a specific direction that there should be no bituminisation of the tram tracks. Surprisingly... it has been stated that two complaints have been made

to Kolkata Police for an inquiry into who has done the bituminisation. It is very hard to believe that some miscreants would have done the bituminisation on a busy public road under public gaze and that the authorities concerned were oblivious of what was happening,” the chief justice said in open court.

“We direct that those tram tracks which were illegally bituminised to be restored and the bitumen be removed and a report be filed in this regard supported with photographs on the next hearing date.”

Tram lovers said the two stretches where parts of the tram tracks were bituminised were in the Hazra-Kalighat area.

A transport department official told The Telegraph: “At the last meeting (on January 6), this issue was discussed in detail. We did not pass any such order to put bitumen on the tracks. The Kolkata Municipal Corporation and the police have also claimed ignorance.”

A police officer said the court order will be adhered to. “Let us go through Tuesday’s order first,” he said.

Till Tuesday evening, the written order had not been uploaded on the court website.

The state government has said more than once that it wants to run trams on only one route, between Esplanade and the Maidan.

On Tuesday, the court was also informed that a committee it had set up to work for the conservation of trams met on January 6. In its order on December 17, the court had sought an explanation from the state government about why the committee had not met since January 2024.

“Pursuant to the direction issued on 17.12.2024, the committee which was constituted has met on January 6, 2025. The minutes of the meeting... have been placed before us. It also contains a report from the concerned authorities.... The state counsel submitted that the authorities who were supposed to convene the meeting of the committee were under the wrong impression that unless and until an order is passed by this court, the committee cannot meet. This aspect has now been clarified.... They have assured the court that meetings will take place on a regular basis,” Chief Justice Sivagnanam said.

The high court had in August 2023 formed the committee — to work for the preservation of trams — with names from a list proposed by the state.

The committee includes state transport department officials; members of the Calcutta Tram Users Association, a group of tram lovers; a green activist; and a member of the state heritage commission.

On Tuesday, the bench stressed the need for “political will” to preserve trams.

“The committee shall continue to meet.... There should be a will, more particularly, a political will, to preserve the cultural heritage and the ethos of the city of Kolkata. Let the report in terms of the above directions be filed within a period of four weeks from date,” the chief justice said.

“The Kolkata police shall also complete the inquiry pursuant to the two complaints which were lodged and identify the accused who are alleged to have done the bituminisation.... It is very hard to believe that some miscreants would have done the bituminisation without the ‘blessings’ of the appropriate authorities,” he said.