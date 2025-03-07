Diversion plan for Parama flyover, vehicles to use Park Circus Connector from midnight

Vehicles headed for EM Bypass and taking the Parama flyover at night will have to use the Park Circus Connector from midnight till 5am as the Parama-bound flank of the flyover will be closed for repair and replacement of its expansion joints.

The diversion came into effect on Thursday midnight and will continue for a week as of now, Kolkata Police said. Depending on the time taken to complete the work, the diversion can be stretched for a month.

ADVERTISEMENT

A formal order from the commissioner of Kolkata Police, Manoj Kumar Verma, about the traffic diversion was issued on Wednesday.

Senior officers said under the proposed plan, vehicles headed for Parama flyover going towards the Bypass, will be diverted towards Surawardi Avenue from the Park Circus Seven Point crossing. These vehicles would then be directed towards Darga Road, number 4 bridge and Park Circus connector towards the Bypass.

"We would be replacing the expansion joints on one of the flanks of the flyover to begin with. Subsequently, expansion joints of the entire structure, including the two ramps towards Chingrighata and Ruby, will be replaced," said a senior KMDA engineer.

"The engineers said it was vital, and they would work only at night when the volume of traffic on the flyover is low," Yeilwad Shrikant Jagannathrao, deputy commissioner of traffic, told Metro. "We have granted a traffic block at night for the Bypass-bound flank of the flyover. Subsequent blocks will be provided when required."

Expansion joints on bridges and flyovers help relieve stress caused by expansion and contraction caused by temperature changes, experts said.