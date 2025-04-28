District inspectors sent notice to school heads about salaries of sacked teachers

The district inspectors of schools (DIs) have sent a communication to the heads of the schools on who among the sacked teachers is entitled to receive salaries.

The notice has also pointed out that non-teaching staff are not entitled to receive salaries.

“Among the first SLST (State Level Selection Test) teachers whose names don’t feature in the ‘not specifically found to be tainted’ category will not receive salaries. Their salaries will be stopped,” the communication, issued on April 25, stated.

“Salaries of the 3rd RLST (Regional Level Selection Test) Group C and Group D employees will be stopped. In either group (teaching and non-teaching) those belonging to the physically handicapped (PH) category will be receiving salaries,” it stated.

The school education department has specified that the number of “not specifically found to be tainted” across the 24 districts stands at 15,403.

The Supreme Court while ruling on a miscellaneous petition filed by the stare secondary education board on April 17 said only the segregated teachers could go to schools till December and draw salary till then.

The board, in its petition, sought a similar reprieve to the non-teaching staff belonging to the “not specifically found to be tainted” category.

“But the court struck down the plea observing that persons found to be specifically tainted were substantially high in Group C and Group D. So the salaries of all the non-teaching staff have been stopped,” said an official of the education department

Swapan Mandal of the Bengal Teachers’ and Employees’ Association said: “When the Supreme Court gave its order on April 17, why it took the DIs eight days to send this communication to the heads...”