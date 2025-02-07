MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Directors to not go to shooting floors from Friday: Directors Association of Eastern India

Guild has rallied behind at least three members whose work has recently been stalled allegedly by the Federation of Cine Technicians and Workers of Eastern India

Debraj Mitra Published 07.02.25, 11:02 AM
Representational image

Representational image File picture

Directors will not go to the shooting floors from Friday, the president of the Directors Association of Eastern India said after a marathon meeting on Thursday night.

The guild has rallied behind at least three members whose work has recently been stalled allegedly by the Federation of Cine Technicians and Workers of Eastern India.

On Tuesday, director Srijit Roy went live on Facebook to share his ordeal. He alleged that he had not received any formal communication from the federation about any wrongdoing.

The building of a set for an upcoming serial at Dassani studio was stopped midway from Monday as no technicians showed up, alleged Roy.

The directors' guild met on Wednesday and gave the federation time till 7pm on Thursday to resolve the issue.

Around 10.30pm on Thursday, Subrata Sen, president of the guild, told The Telegraph: "We are not calling this a cease-work. We, directors, are feeling insecure and redundant. The federation is stalling our projects without any prior intimation. If we are not needed, we will not go to the floors from Friday. This will continue till our demands are met," he said.

