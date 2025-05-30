Dey brothers charged with triple murder at Tangra residence

Police on Thursday submitted the chargesheet in connection with three deaths at a Tangra residence in February and charged brothers Pranay and Prasun Dey with triple murder.

“Today, the chargesheet has been submitted before the court of the additional chief judicial magistrate, Sealdah, South 24-Parganas, under sections of murder and attempt to murder against Pranay Dey and Prasun Dey in the case registered with Tangra police station,” said joint commissioner (crime), Kolkata Police, Rupesh Kumar.

The charges, if proved, could lead to a maximum punishment of the death penalty.

Pranay and Prasun are lodged in the Presidency correctional home. Elder brother Pranay is admitted to the medical ward of the jail, while Prasun is in cell number 27.

On Thursday, Prasun took permission from jail officials and met his brother after he learned of the chargesheet, sources said. The brothers had a brief discussion.

The next step would involve the court framing charges, after which the trial would start.

Police sources said the chargesheet said financial distress was the motive behind the murders.

“The brothers suffered huge losses in their business and were scared of facing social humiliation. Hence, they decided to execute a suicide pact,” said an officer.

The chargesheet also said the brothers, after killing their wives and Prasun's daughter, also intended to kill Pranay's 14-year-old son. They made the boy sit on the left side of the car when they left home on February 19, and crashed it into a Metro pillar on EM Bypass, it said.

“The chargesheet said the brothers deliberately crashed the car on its left side so the boy would be killed. That did not happen," the officer said.