Desun Hospital partners with autism therapy pioneer to launch ABA-based care in Kolkata

Desun Hospital has partnered with Bengaluru-based Behaviour Momentum India (BMI) to launch Eastern India’s first hospital-integrated autism care centre based on Applied Behaviour Analysis (ABA), a globally recognised standard in autism intervention.

Announced on World Autistic Pride Day 2025, the joint initiative introduces Mindspace Academy, Eastern India’s first hospital-backed ABA-based Autism and Neurodevelopment Support Centre, offering early developmental screening, ethical behavioural therapy, caregiver support, and technician training under one roof.

ABA, or Applied Behaviour Analysis, is a science-based therapeutic approach that improves social, communication, and learning skills in individuals with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD).

With one in 39 children globally now affected by autism, access to structured, evidence-based care has become increasingly urgent.

“For too long, families in Eastern India have lacked access to globally accepted best practices in autism care. That changes today,” said Dr Smita Awasthi, BCBA-D and founder of BMI, one of the country’s few doctorate-level ABA experts.

The centre, launched in May 2025, has already begun integrating services with local schools, training Assistant Behaviour Technicians (ABTs), and providing clinical supervision in line with international ABA norms.

It also provides critical early support for families navigating the complex process of diagnosis and therapy.

“This isn’t just about introducing a new therapy. It’s about transforming systems so that autistic children and their families are not left navigating fragmented care,” said Ms Shaoli Dutta, Director of Neurodevelopmental Initiatives at Desun Hospital.

The launch event—held under the theme “Pride in Every Mind: Building Inclusive Futures for Autistic Children”—brought together clinicians, caregivers, educators, and neurodivergent individuals to spotlight the new approach.

Emotional testimonies from parents and children who underwent ABA-led therapy underscored the importance of early and structured support.

“I used to feel completely alone. Now I know my child is part of a system that sees him, not just his symptoms,” said the father of an autistic child in Kolkata, requesting anonymity.

Three children who have successfully integrated into schools post-therapy were also felicitated.

Dr Bichitrovanu Sarkar, Head of Paediatrics at Desun, stressed the urgency of early diagnosis. “Ordinary ailments can escalate in autistic children if unnoticed, worsening behavioural challenges. Timely intervention is vital,” he said.

Beyond therapy, the collaboration aims to build a culture of inclusion. Among the upcoming initiatives announced were a caregiver-led learning series, a school inclusion pilot with educators, and a wide-reaching awareness campaign across Bengal and Odisha.

Desun-BMI concluded the event with a call for public and private stakeholders to back inclusive infrastructure and training in healthcare and education. “Inclusion is not tokenism—it must be systemic,” said Ms Dutta.