Kalighat stabbing: Accused arrested

A Kalighat resident, accused of allegedly stabbing a man to death during an argument over dumping construction waste at Beninandan Street last week, was arrested on

Monday.

The accused, Ashesh Sarkar alias Piklu, had been on the run since the murder on Friday, police said.

Sarkar has been charged with the murder of Soumen Ghara, 35, with whom he argued over removing construction waste from a house undergoing renovation at Beninandan Street.

“The officers from Kalighat police station arrested Sarkar alias Piklu of Beni Nandan Street early on Monday. Further investigations are on,” said joint commissioner (crime), Kolkata Police, Rupesh Kumar.

Eyewitnesses said trouble started when a small truck laden with the rubbish from the jeweller’s house-cum-manufacturing unit damaged the sign of a shop while reversing the vehicle.

The shop owner started to quarrel with the truck driver when Ghara, who was supervising the repairs, stepped out of the building and settled the matter.

Later, when the truck was about to move out of the location, Sarkar started an argument with Ghara.

“The argument soon turned ugly. Sarkar took out a knife from his pocket and allegedly stabbed Ghara several times,” said an officer of Kalighat police station.

Sarkar fled. Ghara was declared dead at SSKM Hospital.